West Ham have held talks with Manchester United about the possibility of buying Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal for £15m at the end of his loan contract, according to Eurosport.

The 28-year-old winger is edging closer to a move away from Old Trafford, with West Ham having sealed a loan agreement with Manchester United.

Lingard has agreed to join the Hammers on loan until the end of the season and is expected to be officially announced as an Irons star after other procedures, including a medical, which has been scheduled for today.

West Ham were initially reluctant to cave into the Red Devils’ demands over a loan fee but are said to have agreed to pay them an amount of £1.5m, while also bearing the entirety of the player’s wages.

The London-based club have also held talks with Manchester United over the possibility of making Lingard’s move permanent for a fee of £15m at the end of his loan contract.

However, it is unclear whether the two clubs have reached an agreement and further updates can be expected towards the end of the campaign.

West Ham have already made Said Benrahma’s move from Brentford permanent in order to accommodate Lingard’s loan and are keen to have the Englishman in their ranks.

It is believed that the Manchester United man is being brought into the club to play on the flanks but there are chances that he could operate through the middle, should the Irons fail to land a new striker before Monday’s transfer deadline.

David Moyes’ side currently only have one senior striker available in Michail Antonio and have been on the hunt for a new frontman.