Aston Villa full-back Frederic Guilbert is due for a medical at Strasbourg ahead of him joining the Ligue 1 club on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has been on the fringes of the Aston Villa squad this season and the club are preparing to let him go ahead of Monday’s deadline.

He made just two first-team appearances in the EFL Cup this season and is on his way to France for a loan spell away from Villa.

Strasbourg have worked out an agreement with Villa over a loan deal for Guilbert and he is on the verge of joining the French club.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Guilbert is expected at Strasbourg’s facilities today where he will be put through a medical.

Once he comes through the medical checks, the defender will complete the formalities of the loan move and sign a contract with the club.

Strasbourg were looking for a full-back in the market after agreeing to sell Kenny Lala to Olympiacos this week.

Guilbert will hope to play more first-team football in the second half of the season away from Aston Villa where he still has a contract until 2023.