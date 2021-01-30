Fixture: Everton vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Jordan Pickford has retained his place in goal despite his suspect performance against Leicester City and Seamus Coleman is back in the starting eleven as right-back. Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne also play.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gylfi Sigurdsson will form the midfield base, with James Rodriguez tasked with the job of providing creativity from the middle of the park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the line with Richarlison and Alex Iwobi on either side providing width and attacking thrust to the Everton line-up.

Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes, Anthony Gordon and Tom Davies are some of the options Everton have on the bench today at home.

Following a disappointing draw against Leicester, Everton will look to pick up all three points against a Newcastle side who are on a dire run of form.

Everton Team vs Newcastle United

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Olsen, Kenny, Holgate, Gomes, Godfrey, Gordon, Davies