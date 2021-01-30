Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Solskjaer is looking for a reaction from his side following a shock home defeat at Sheffield United and has gone in with a strong side against the Gunners.

Edinson Cavani is back in the starting eleven and will be leading the front line with Marcus Rashford playing as his strike partner.

Fred and Scott McTominay are in the eleven too in order to provide solidity to the Red Devils, with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes tasked with providing creativity and invention.

Luke Shaw has also returned to the starting eleven, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof playing as the centre-back pairing.

Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Nemanja Matic are some of the options Solskjaer has on the bench today.

Manchester United Team vs Arsenal

De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

Substitutes: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood, James, Martial