Besiktas have an agreement in place with Everton for the signature of Cenk Tosun on loan for the rest of the season, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Tosun has been a bit-part player at Everton this season and he has been prepared to leave the club on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Besiktas have been in talks with Everton, but the Toffees rejected their initial offer that included the Turkish giants paying only half of Tosun’s salary.

The negotiations continued between the two clubs and it has been claimed that breakthrough has been found in the talks.

According to Turkish daily Fanatik, an agreement is in place between Everton and Besiktas for Tosun to move back to Turkey on loan.

Besiktas have agreed to pay the striker’s complete €1.2m salary to get the deal over the line.

Everton are happy to let him go as he was unlikely to be a big part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans had he stayed for the latter half of the season.

The two clubs are finalising the agreement and Tosun is likely to be in Turkey soon to complete the formalities of the loan move.