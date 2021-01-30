Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that his team will go through a bad patch later in the season and feels how they react to it will determine their fate in the ongoing campaign.

Guardiola’s side had to work harder than many imagined during their narrow 1-0 win over Sheffield United at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

Gabriel Jesus’ first-half goal was the difference, but Sheffield United were in the game until the final moments and made Manchester City work their socks off to earn the three points.

The result kept Manchester City at the top of the league and Guardiola is happy with the consistency his side have shown in the last couple of months, winning 12 games on the trot.

But he stressed their fate in the league will depend on how they react to the bad patch, which he feels his side will inevitably go through at some point later in the campaign.

Guardiola told the BBC: “In December and January to show this consistency is amazing.

“We will drop points, it’s about how we overcome it.

“In this league every game is so difficult.

“Hopefully, we react good in the bad moments which for sure are coming.”

Manchester City will travel to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening next to face Burnley; Guardiola’s side have won their last three visits to the Clarets.