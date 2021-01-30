KV Oostende supremo Gauthier Ganaye has stressed that Manchester City star Ante Palaversa, who spent last season on loan at the Belgian club, is not the type of midfielder the club needed.

Palaversa joined Premier League giants Manchester City in January 2019 and has spent time away from the club on several loan spells, with the latest being at KV Kortrijk in Belgium.

The Croatia Under-19s international spent the last season on loan at Pro League side Oostende, who he made 19 league appearances for.

However, Palaversa struggled to impress at the club, with Oostende supremo Ganaye insisting that the Manchester City star is not a good midfielder for his side.

Recalling the 20-year-old’s time at the Belgian top flight club, Ganaye pointed out his view that the player often failed to apply pressure on the opposition players and was the root cause of many of the goals the side conceded.

“Well, I don’t share that view [that Palaversa is a good midfielder for us]“, Ganaye told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“As a holding midfielder, Palaversa does not put enough pressure and was often at the root of the goals conceded.”

Ganaye is clear that the player he brought in to replace Palaversa is better for Oostende.

“I chose the unknown Maxime D’Arpino from French team Orleans.

“In that position he is one of the best in Europe. Maxime has good feet, but when we lose the ball he immediately presses.

“We often regain the ball within three seconds.

“These are the kind of guys we want, affordable, under 26 and with good stats.”

Following his loan spell at Oostende, Palaversa joined La Liga club Getafe on a season-long deal, but saw it cut short after struggling to make an impact in Spain.

The Manchester City youngster joined Oostende’s league rivals Kortrijk earlier this month and will be hoping to be an influential figure this time around.