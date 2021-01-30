Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant has highlighted the competitive nature of Dean Henderson and stressed that he loves the intensity his fellow shot-stopper brings to training.

Henderson was Sheffield United’s player of the year last season, but he signed a new contract with Manchester United in the summer and decided to stay at Old Trafford to compete with David de Gea.

De Gea has continued to remain the number one at Manchester United and Henderson has had to settle for the understudy’s role at Old Trafford this season.

Grant, who is the third choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford, conceded that it probably is frustrating for Henderson to warm the bench for Manchester United when he was playing week-in-week-out at Sheffield United.

But the veteran goalkeeper feels the 23-year-old is a real talent with great ambition and stressed that he is super competitive nature and brings that level of intensity to everything in training.

“The most difficult thing probably for Dean is handling not playing every week”, Grant told The Athletic.

“That’s tough when you’ve been Sheffield United’s best player last season in the same division.

“We’re talking about a kid who has aspirations to play for England and anyone who has been around Dean would probably say, ‘Yeah, I’d back him’.

“I’m one of his cheerleaders. I enjoy watching him play. I enjoy his athleticism. I enjoy his intensity in training.

“He wants to win everything.

“We all play head tennis once or twice a week and it’s do-or-die for Dean Henderson. I love that about him.”

Henderson has made ten appearances for Manchester United this season but only three of them came in the Premier League.