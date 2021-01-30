Ipswich Town starlet Elkan Baggot has expressed his desire to make his league debut soon after penning his first professional contract with the Tractor Boys.

It was a huge day in the career of the 18-year-old as he got the chance to sign his first professional contract with the League One side, ensuring that he stays with his boyhood club until at least the summer of 2023.

The teenager took time to thank his family friends and coaches for helping him reach the level where he is now and stressed the need for him to keep his head down and keep going.

“I’m delighted and I want to thank the coaches, my family, my friends and my parents for helping me get this far”, he told his club’s official channel.

“My parents have supported me through everything, and I want to thank the coaches at the club for everything they have done.

“They’ve dedicated so much time to helping me develop, and I’m very grateful for that.

“I’m looking forward to building on this. I have some goals and targets in mind for the remainder of the season.

Baggott made his senior debut for Paul Lambert’s side in the EFL Trophy match against Gillingham, but the starlet insists that his goal will be to make his league debut by the end of the season.

“I was delighted to make my debut for the club back in October [against Gillingham, Papa John’s Trophy] I have to appreciate how far I’ve come but I also want to keep my head down and keep working hard.

“In terms of the first-team, I’d like to make my league debut.

“I’d like that to be by the end of the season and I hope I can continue to be in and around the senior squad.”

Ipswich are in League One action this afternoon when they travel to Gresty Road to face Crewe Alexandra.