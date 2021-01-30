Celtic legend Pat Bonner has insisted that he saw no purpose or intent in the Bhoys players against St Mirren and feels their season is drifting away with each passing game.

St. Mirren won their first game at Celtic Park in 31 years when they beat the reigning champions 2-1 to produce a shock result in Glasgow on Saturday.

Celtic remain 23 points away from league leaders Rangers, having played two games fewer, and their season continued to slide with another shocking performance.

Bonner slammed the lack of purpose he saw in the Celtic players and believes with the way the campaign has been drifting away, it is only likely to get worse.

He conceded that it was another disastrous result for the Celtic hierarchy, who are bearing the ire of the fans for blowing the chance to win ten in a row.

“It looked like it was too much for some of the players”, Bonner said on BBC Sportsound.

“There was no one playing with any purpose, to beat a man and get a shot away.

“It looks like things are drifting and it just getting worse and worse for them.

“This is a desperate result for Neil Lennon and Peter Lawwell.

“St Mirren matched the midfield diamond man-for-man and it worked a treat.”

Celtic have won just one of their last six games and are in a dire run of form while Rangers continue their march towards a first league title since 2011.