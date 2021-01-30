Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has explained that Mateusz Klich and himself are mostly responsible for taking penalties in the Whites team, with the duty switching when one of them misses.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have scored three goals from the penalty spot in the Premier League this season, with Klich netting twice and Bamford once.

Lifting the lid on how the penalty taker is decided at Leeds, Bamford revealed that Klich and he are those with the responsibility, although there are a number of options.

The Englishman also explained that the penalty duties switch between Klich and him according to their recent conversion record from the spot.

Bamford revealed that the players’ actions on the pitch are always recorded and one of them is handed penalty duties until he misses, and then the other will take over.

“We kind of, at the end [of training sessions] take penalties, there’s a handful of us“, Bamford said on the Official LUFC Podcast.

“And whenever you are doing anything on the pitch, it is always noted down, whether it is the manager or one of the coaches.

“So they kind of note down how many have taken, how many have missed and it gets decided like that.

“I was the first choice until I missed it last season and then Klichy took over until Klichy missed it, then it goes back to me.“

Bamford, who explained that Pablo Hernandez is also in the mix to take penalties, revealed that he is currently tasked with taking spot kicks currently and is hopeful of keeping the role for a long time.

“I think Pablo was in the mix as well but I think he hit the post on one of them, so then it was kind of down to me and Klichy“, the striker added.

“At the minute, it is me, so hopefully I keep those duties.“

Bamford is currently the fourth top scorer in the Premier League with ten goals to his name, out of which only one has been a penalty.