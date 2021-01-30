Alan Mclnally is of the view that Manchester United should have thought about replacing Anthony Martial as their number 9 two years ago as he has never been a top-end striker for them.

Martial has struggled to find the back of the net so far this season and has only two goals to his name from the 16 top flight games he has played a part in.

He has been deployed both as a winger and as a central striker in the league, but has registered blanks on all but two occasions, most recently in his team’s 2-1 loss to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Mclnally insists the Red Devils should have replaced Martial two years ago as he has never risen to become the top-end player they needed him to be, having been on the books at Old Trafford since the summer of 2015.

The 57-year-old admitted he has seen flashes of brilliance from the Frenchman at times, but stressed brief spells of excellence will not cut it if a player is playing for a club like Manchester United.

Asked when Manchester United should think away from Martial as their number 9, Mclnally told Footy Accumulators: “That was two years ago, that point.

“He has had two years at Manchester United he should never have had; I am sorry he has been so poor.

“I have been in hundreds of dressing rooms, and by the way he could not have played in any football teams I played in and I include Ayr United in that, he is not good enough, I am serious, he could not play in any teams that I played in.

“I don’t see him replacing anybody I played with, genuinely.

“Listen, he is a good player, good for Manchester United is probably not enough, it is as simple as that.

“You are talking top-end where you expect to be and he, as good a player as a lot of people think he is, I don’t think he is good enough for Manchester United, I never genuinely have.

“He has shown us flashes of wonderful football, but at Manchester United a flash is not enough, it is simply not enough.”

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has Edinson Cavani at his disposal and it remains to be seen whether the Uruguayan will displace Martial as the lead striker for the remainder of the season.