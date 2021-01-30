Manchester United linked Romain Faivre has revealed that he is happy at current club Brest and has his heart set on paying back his coach Olivier Dall’Oglio’s for his trust.

Faivre has caught the eye of several European heavyweights with his performances for Brest and has been credited with interest from Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Red Devils are claimed to be keenly keeping tabs on Faivre, who only arrived at Brest last summer from Monaco.

However, Faivre revealed that he is currently happy with his football at Brest and his immediate aim is to earn a spot in the French national team taking part in the European Under-21 Championship.

Asked about his current ambitions, France Under-21 star Faivre told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I try to improve day by day.

“My goal is the European Championship.

“Afterwards, I am very happy at Brest.

“I am a young player. We must not skip steps.”

Faivre, who jumped at the opportunity to play for the Ligue 1 club, added that he is part of the project at the Stade Francis-Le Ble and is keen on repaying the trust put in him by coach Dall’Oglio.

“I didn’t hesitate for a second [when Brest came for my signature].

“I had Gregory Lorenzi [the Brest sporting coordinator] on the phone, who had contacted me the year before.

“He gave me a speech that I liked, on the coach’s way of working, the game proposed, [it was] enticing.

“At Brest, I am part of the project.

“The coach is counting on me a lot and I want to give him back his confidence.”

Faivre has played a part in all of Brest’s Ligue 1 games so far this season and his contract at the French club runs through until the summer of 2024.