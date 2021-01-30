Former Leeds United star Ben White has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa’s would stress the need for his team to press and win back possession whenever they lost the ball and keep their own work rate high in his final instructions before kick-off.

The Brighton defender spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Elland Road under Bielsa and helped Leeds earn promotion as Championship winners.

Bielsa’s team have continued to employ their high intensity pressing style of football, even since they have made the leap to top flight football, and White has provided an insight into how the Leeds dressing room shapes up before kick-off.

The Seagulls defender revealed that Bielsa would stress the need for his team to be maintaining constant pressure on the opposition through high work rate while counter-pressing and winning the ball back immediately whenever they lose it.

White further explained that the Argentine tactician drills his team to recover the ball from the opposition before they have the time to settle into the right shape.

Asked what Bielsa’s final instructions in the dressing room before kick-off are, White told The Athletic: “Run.

“To pressure the ball, get back in position if you lose the ball, a counter-press.

“Just whenever you do lose the ball, you need to get behind it and win the ball back.

“That was the most important thing we did last year.

“As soon as you lose the ball, if you ‘go’ straight away, you’ve got the best chance of winning it back.

“The other team are not going to be in the right shape to play.”

Whites has been in a fixture in the Brighton squad so far this season, starting 19 of their 20 Premier League games and came out on top when he faced his former team Leeds with a 1-0 win the top flight earlier this month