Former Leeds United star Ben White has explained that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants his players to train like they are preparing for the World Cup final.

Having helped Leeds earn promotion to the Premier League last season, White is well-placed to provide his thoughts on what it is like to play under the head coach that many, such as Pep Guardiola, idolise.

The Argentine tactician is known among football fans for his intensity and attention to detail and the Brighton defender has provided testimony for that.

Lifting the lid on the ways of someone many call ‘El Loco’, White explained that Bielsa pays so much attention to detail and also demands the best from his players every single day.

The Englishman, who is grateful to Bielsa for the progress he made under him, went on to state that the Whites boss wants his players to train like they are preparing for the World Cup final.

“The attention to detail in every aspect of the game is such a high level“, White told The Athletic.

“He expects high standards from everyone.

“We were doing drills every day on passing.

“They are not all going to be the best, but if you keep doing something over and over again, you’re going to get more success on a game day.

“I progressed massively under him.

“He gave me the opportunity to perform on a big stage and he helped me massively to do so.

“He’s very passionate, wants the best every day.

“He wants you to train like it’s a game, like it’s the final of the World Cup.

“Every day, the standards are so high.”

Bielsa was keen to retain White’s services beyond his loan contract in the summer but saw Brighton turn down several offers from Leeds.