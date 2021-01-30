Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have found form in recent games and surged into the top half of the Premier League table, with the clash tonight an opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side to send out a further statement of intent.

The last fixture between the two teams saw Arsenal record a 1-0 win at Old Trafford courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal.

Arsenal have also won the last two meetings between the two teams at the Emirates Stadium, 2-0 on both occasions.

Arteta has Bernd Leno between the sticks for tonight’s clash, with Hector Bellerin and Cedric Soares acting as full-backs. Rob Holding and David Luiz link up as centre-backs.

In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey play, while further up the pitch Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.

If Arteta wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Martin Odegaard and Willian.

Arsenal Team vs Manchester United

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Cedric, Partey, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Runarsson, Gabriel, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Willock, Odegaard, Willian, Nketiah