Manchester United youngster James Garner could complete a loan move to Nottingham Forest by the end of the day, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford where he made 20 appearances in the Championship and played an important role.

However, under new Watford manager Xisco the midfielder has become more of a squad player and was an unused substitute in the last three league games.

Watford and Manchester United are said to have agreed on terminating loan and the midfielder is expected to join another Championship club.

It has been claimed that an agreement is in place between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest for Garner’s loan move to the City Ground.

The midfielder could even complete the formalities of the loan move to Nottingham Forest by the end of the day.

Manchester United want Garner to continue to play regular football for the rest of the season as he was at Watford before Xisco arrived last month.

The youngster is a highly rated talent at Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers also showed an interest in signing him on loan.

But he is set to spend the rest of the campaign under the tutelage of Chris Hughton at Nottingham Forest.