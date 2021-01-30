Rangers legend Mark Hateley has expressed his strong belief that Glen Kamara will be more confident and braver in the Gers midfield with one more year at the club under his belt.

Kamara earned plaudits for his display in the Gers 1-0 win over Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night, the midfielder starting his 19th league game of the season.

The 25-year-old learned his trade at Arsenal, but moved north of the border in 2017 to current Scottish Championship side Dundee and ultimately arrived at Rangers in January 2019, evolving into a key player under Steven Gerrard.

Gers legend Hateley sees a lot a of potential in Kamara and has backed him to become more confident and braver in the middle of the park with another year of football at Ibrox, while adding that the he is growing with each passing game.

Hateley also acknowledged Kamara’s mental fortitude to keep pushing harder, as he has already picked himself up from low-points in his career.

“I think that he has only really just been on the scene for what, 18 months if that”, Hateley said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“Once he has been in there for another year, he will have that, you know what it is like when you are playing in midfield and you gain that confidence and your game becomes a better game, all of a sudden you become a braver player.

“[You think] I am going to exploit that space, in front of me which I do sometimes, but I am going to do that even more and I am going to make him think about turning around, the guy that is playing against me.

“And that is what he will get over midfield play, it is like strikers, it is mid to late 20s where you get all your game together, where your game is coming together.

“And do not forget, he has had big knocks, where his career has gone.

“He has gone from Arsenal the highs to the lows and now he is on his way back up again.

“And that confidence has to build and it is building, you can see it game and game.”

Rangers are without a game this weekend and are next in action against St Johnstone on Wednesday.

And Kamara, having helped his team maintain their 23-point cushion at the top of the table, will look to recharge his batteries as they gear up for next week.