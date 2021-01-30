Fixture: Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester City have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to welcome strugglers Sheffield United to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has guided the Citizens to the top of the pile in the Premier League and they boast a one-point lead over Manchester United, with a game in hand.

The Spanish tactician will be looking to make sure his side do not slip up against the Blades, who sprung a shock by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford in midweek league action.

Guardiola is without Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake, who are injured, while Sergio Aguero is still self isolating.

Ederson slots into goal this afternoon while Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko operate as full-backs. Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte are the central pairing.

Fernandinho is in midfield with Ilkay Gundogan, while Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres and Phil Foden support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has options on the bench if needed, including Raheem Sterling and Rodrigo.

Manchester City Team vs Sheffield United

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Foden, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Sterling, Rodrigo, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Garcia, Bernabe