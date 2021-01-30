Alex Rae believes that Shane Duffy’s confidence is shot and admits that the time has come for Neil Lennon to leave as Celtic boss.

Celtic’s season took another turn for the worse on Saturday as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park at the hands of St Mirren.

Duffy, a summer arrival from Brighton on loan, turned in a suspect display and was left floundering by the St Mirren attack during the Scottish Premiership encounter.

Former top flight midfielder Rae thinks that Duffy has a problem with his confidence, which is shot to bits and he also looks out of his depth.

He said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Shane Duffy is out of his depth at the moment. His confidence is shot to bits.

“Across the board I’m looking at the Celtic team and thinking who actually gets pass marks.”

Rae also thinks that Lennon needs to be sacked as Celtic boss and insists the lack of leadership at the Scottish champions is something that he finds astonishing.

“I’ve said this a few weeks ago, he [Lennon] needs to be relieved of his duties.

“The lack of leadership at Celtic Park is astounding.”

All eyes will be on whether there is a change in management at Celtic Park in the coming days, ahead of Celtic being next in action against Kilmarnock on Tuesday.