Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor has identified Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice as two of the most important players behind West Ham’s success this season, ahead of the Reds playing the Hammers on Sunday.

West Ham are in a rich vein of form at the moment and are competing for a spot in Europe next season after flirting with relegation from the Premier League last year.

The Hammers are set to face a real test of their ambition on Sunday when they will host Liverpool, who returned to winning ways by beating Tottenham 3-1 away from home on Thursday night.

Mellor admits that West Ham have been the surprise package of the season and believes David Moyes has managed to get some consistency from them this year after they struggled last term.

He insisted that more than West Ham’s attack, it is the midfield partnership of Soucek and Rice in the middle of the park which has played a pivotal role in their success so far this term.

Mellor said on LFC TV: “They have certainly been the surprise package this season.

“David Moyes has got a lot out of them this season. They were near the bottom last season, but this year they have found that consistency.

“When you look at West Ham as a team, they are a threat going forward, certainly [Michail] Antonio is a big player for them and [Jarrod] Bowen has pace.

“But they have Soucek and Rice who have been absolutely outstanding for West Ham in midfield this season.

“And they are key for the success of West Ham.”

West Ham are sitting in fifth in the league table and are unbeaten run of five games in the Premier League, winning their last three.