Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has slammed his side for lacking motivation and spirit in their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle’s eleven-game run without a win came to an end today when they beat Everton 2-0 on Merseyside to earn a much-needed three points.

The result did come as a shock as Everton were on a rich vein of form and Newcastle had not looked like winning a game for weeks in the Premier League.

Ancelotti slammed his side and insisted that his players failed to match the spirit and the vigour Newcastle showed to get the unlikely win at Goodison Park.

The Italian insisted that quality alone cannot win his side matches, but stressed that he is looking forward to the next game as he believes his team have the ability to bounce back from the disappointing result.

Ancelotti told BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “We are not happy. The key point was that we didn’t have the same spirit as Newcastle.

“I know we have quality. The good run in the past is because we showed fantastic spirit on the pitch.

“We tried to play with quality today, but quality alone is not enough.

“You have to play with motivation and ambition – I think we forgot all these things at home today.

“We played Wednesday night and didn’t have time to recover.

“I brought in four or five players, so the reason was not tactical or physical. It was only mental.

“Our next game is a good opportunity to be back with our usual attitude.

“I’m so disappointed for today, but I cannot forget that this team has done really well.”

Everton will be in action again next Wednesday night when they will travel to Yorkshire to take on Leeds United at Elland Road.