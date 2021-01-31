Celtic are poised to capture Everton defender Joejoe Kenny on a loan deal after overtaking Burnley as his most likely destination, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Kenny, 23, spent last season on loan at Schalke in Germany and impressed in the Bundesliga, leading to the Ruhr giants wanting to keep hold of him.

He returned to Everton in the summer, but has failed to make an impact under Carlo Ancelotti and is poised to move away from Goodison Park in search of first team football.

Kenny is now set to complete a loan move to Celtic, adding to Neil Lennon’s options.

The full-back had been in line for a permanent move to Burnley, but the Clarets have been refusing to meet Everton’s £10m asking price, and Celtic have overtaken the Turf Moor club as a destination.

Landing Kenny would be a boost for Celtic after they were overtaken in the race for Preston North End defender Ben Davies by Liverpool.

Celtic have been holding talks with Davies, who is out of contract at Deepdale in the summer.

Davies though is set to move to Anfield to meet Jurgen Klopp’s call for another centre-back to be signed.