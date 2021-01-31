Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:15 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their team and substitutes to take on Brighton on the south coast as they look to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Spurs suffered a 3-1 loss at home against Liverpool on Thursday night to cast further doubt on whether they are genuine title contenders this season.

They have slipped to sixth in the league table on 33 points from 19 league games.

Giovani Lo Celso continues on the sidelines, while Harry Kane is looking at a minimum of two weeks out with an ankle injury.

Boss Jose Mourinho has Hugo Lloris in goal tonight, while Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Toby Alderweireld are centre-backs. Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies are wing-backs.

In midfield Tottenham have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn and Gareth Bale support Heung-Min Son.

Mourinho has options on the bench if needed at the Amex, including Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Lloris (c), Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rodon, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Bale, Son

Substitutes: Hart, Doherty, Dier, Tanganga, Winks, Devine, Lamela, Lucas, Vinicius