Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has commented on the chances of his side making signings on transfer deadline day.

Spurs suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away at Brighton on Sunday to further continue a poor run of form for Mourinho’s men.

The loss leaves Tottenham sitting in sixth in the Premier League table and seven points behind third placed Liverpool, who they lost to on Thursday.

Spurs will have one last chance to bolster their squad on Monday before the winter transfer window slams shut.

Mourinho though is not expecting any signings, even if he admits he has not been in recent touch with the club officials while on the south coast.

“I don’t expect”, he told a press conference when asked about signings.

“Today is a day when I’m disconnected from my bosses because I’m at the game, but I don’t expect.”

All eyes may be on whether Spurs let any players leave on deadline day with Dele Alli continuing to be linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.