Leeds United have rebuffed an approach from Spain for Pablo Hernandez, according to The Athletic.

After being key in helping Leeds win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season, Hernandez has slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road.

The Spaniard is struggling for consistent game time under Marcelo Bielsa and his situation alerted Castellon.

The Spanish second tier side wanted to snap up Hernandez, but Leeds have rebuffed their interest.

Leeds have been clear that they will not allow Hernandez to depart the club during this month’s transfer window.

The Whites are not expected to make any major signings before the transfer window closes on Monday evening, despite continued injury worries in central defence.

The Yorkshire giants are currently without centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente.

Leeds grabbed a 3-1 win away at Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday to continue to remain well away from relegation trouble.