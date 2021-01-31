Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car was standing by on Sunday to travel to Liverpool to join the Premier League champions, but a transfer to Anfield now looks unlikely.

Liverpool are hunting defensive reinforcements after seeing injuries strip their options to the bare bones in recent months; Jurgen Klopp has been forced to use midfielders in central defence.

They are expected to complete the signing of Ben Davies from Preston North End on Monday, with Sepp van den Berg going the other way on a loan deal.

However, Liverpool have also been trying to land Marseille defender Caleta-Car.

According to French radio station RMC, the Croatia international was waiting to be given the green light to board a jet to Liverpool on Sunday.

However, Marseille were not willing to let him travel without finding a replacement.

The French giants are struggling to find someone to fill Caleta-Car’s boots at the Stade Velodrome and it is claimed the transfer is now unlikely to happen.

All eyes will be on whether Liverpool try to bring the deal for the 24-year-old back to life on deadline day, if Marseille can source a replacement for him.