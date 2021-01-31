Scottish champions Celtic are chasing Davies and have been in talks to convince him to sign a pre-contractual agreement this month to give the green light to a move north of the border.
Celtic could also try to buy Davies this month, offering Preston North End the chance to earn a fee for a player out of contract in the summer.
Liverpool are now showing interest however and the Premier League champions have made an enquiry.
Despite the Reds asking about Davies though, a bid is not certain to be made, it has been claimed.
Liverpool are tipped to be looking at a host of options as they race against the clock to secure a centre-back before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.
A move to Liverpool could appeal to Davies, who came through the youth system at Preston.
Davies has never played his football above Championship level.