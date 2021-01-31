Liverpool are not certain to bid for Celtic target Ben Davies, despite showing late interest in him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Scottish champions Celtic are chasing Davies and have been in talks to convince him to sign a pre-contractual agreement this month to give the green light to a move north of the border.

Celtic could also try to buy Davies this month, offering Preston North End the chance to earn a fee for a player out of contract in the summer.

Liverpool are now showing interest however and the Premier League champions have made an enquiry.

Despite the Reds asking about Davies though, a bid is not certain to be made, it has been claimed.

Liverpool are tipped to be looking at a host of options as they race against the clock to secure a centre-back before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.

A move to Liverpool could appeal to Davies, who came through the youth system at Preston.

Davies has never played his football above Championship level.