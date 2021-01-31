Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome champions Liverpool to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes has steered West Ham to a lofty fifth spot in the league table and just a place and two points behind Liverpool.

The hosts can move above Liverpool with a win this afternoon, but Moyes is unable to call upon new signing Jesse Lingard as he was not registered in time.

West Ham last beat Liverpool on home turf at the start of 2016, but may fancy their chances of a repeat, having won their last six games on the spin.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal this afternoon, while West Ham have Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs. In the centre, Angelo Ogbonna partners Craig Dawson.

In midfield Moyes looks to Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

If the West Ham boss needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham United Team vs Liverpool

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Martin, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Balbuena, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Odubeko