Fixture: Chelsea vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Sean Dyche’s Burnley side to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel recorded a 0-0 draw in his first outing as Chelsea boss, with Wolves the opposition, and will now bid for his first victory with the Blues.

He leads Chelsea in to a meeting with a Burnley side in good form, with the Clarets having won their last three matches on the bounce, a run which includes a win at champions Liverpool.

Chelsea have won their last three meetings with Burnley however, scoring ten goals across the three games.

For this afternoon’s clash, Tuchel selects Edouard Mendy in goal, while in defence he has Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcos Alonso operate as wing-backs.

In midfield, Tuchel picks Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, while Mason Mount also features. Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham will provide the goal threat.

The Chelsea boss has options on the bench if needed, including Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea Team vs Burnley

Mendy, Azpilicueta (c), Rudiger, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Abraham

Substitutes: Kepa, Christensen, Kante, Pulisic, Zouma, Giroud, Chilwell, James, Havertz