Newcastle United are one of a number of clubs chasing the services of Genoa midfielder Lukas Lerager, according to the Daily Star.

Steve Bruce is in the market to make additions to his Newcastle squad before the transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.

The Magpies boss has a number of irons in the fire and is keen on raiding Genoa for a midfield reinforcement.

Newcastle are one of a number of sides showing interest in Denmark international Lerager, who is on the books at the Italian Serie A side.

Championship side Brentford are also admirers of the 27-year-old midfielder.

Lerager joined Genoa in 2019 following a successful loan spell from French side Bordeaux.

However, while Newcastle are interested in the midfielder, it is claimed at present it is more likely that they will sign Leicester City man Hamza Choudhury.

All eyes will be on whether Newcastle do firmly turn towards Lerager on deadline day if a swoop for Choudhury hits choppy waters.