Newcastle United are set for disappointment in their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

Steve Bruce is chasing reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut on Monday evening and Newcastle are claimed to have contacted PSG in order to snap up former Everton man Gueye.

However, the Magpies are set for disappointment as, according to French radio station RMC, the midfielder is poised to stay at the Parc des Princes.

It is claimed that barring a turnaround on deadline day, Gueye will stay at PSG until the end of the season and then make a decision on his future.

The 31-year-old has only clocked the full 90 minutes four times in Ligue 1 this season.

He was given just nine minutes of action on Sunday as PSG suffered a shock 3-2 defeat away at Lorient in Ligue 1.

Gueye’s stock remains high in the Premier League, but he looks set to stay in France until at least the end of the season.

His contract at PSG runs until the summer of 2023 and he will mull what to do at the end of the campaign.