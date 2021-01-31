Out-of-favour Newcastle United man Achraf Lazaar has asked for the club to cancel his contract, according to the Daily Star.

Lazaar is still on the books at St James’ Park despite struggling to make an impact since joining the club in 2016 from Italian side Palermo.

The 29-year-old has been out on loan stints at Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza, and has no future at Newcastle.

Lazaar is now keen to leave Newcastle before the transfer window shuts and has asked the club to end his contract.

The Moroccan is claimed to have interest from AC Milan, who could land him on a free transfer if Newcastle terminate his deal.

Lazaar has experience of Italian football and would hand AC Milan another option at left-back if he arrives at the San Siro.

Offloading Lazaar would also potentially make room on the Newcastle wage bill for fresh faces to arrive.

It is unclear if the 29-year-old, who has been capped by Morocco, has asked for a severance package.