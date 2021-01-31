Newcastle United have not received an offer from Valencia for midfielder Sean Longstaff, according to the Chronicle.

The Spanish giants have been strongly linked with Longstaff and it has been claimed that they have gone in with an offer of an initial loan in a bid to take him to the Mestalla.

However, Steve Bruce’s side have yet to receive a proposal from Valencia for Longstaff.

It is unclear if Los Che are working on a bid, but at present Newcastle have no decision to make over Longstaff as they have not received an offer.

The 23-year-old midfielder has clocked 12 outings in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, along with enjoying four outings in cup competitions.

Longstaff may be attracted to the idea of playing for Valencia in Spanish football, but it remains to be seen whether Newcastle receive a proposal for his services they cannot refuse.

Valencia sit a lowly 13th in La Liga at present and are just five points above the relegation zone.

Los Che managed to edge out Elche 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday, ending a run of three games without a win, which included successive defeats.