Fixture: Leicester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League encounter with high flying Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Marcelo Bielsa saw his side return to winning ways in their last game with a 2-1 win away at Newcastle United; Raphinha and Jack Harrison were the scorers.

Leeds however lost centre-back Diego Llorente to injury during the match at St James’ Park and he is unavailable for selection today.

Long term absentee Adam Forshaw is still out, while Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi are also out of action.

Bielsa picks Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back he goes with Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski as full-backs, while Pascal Struijk partners Liam Cooper in the centre.

Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas are in midfield, while Harrison, Rodrigo and Raphinha support Patrick Bamford.

If the Leeds boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has players such as Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton available.

Leeds United Team vs Leicester City

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Cresswell, Davis, Klich, Shackleton, Costa, Roberts, Hernandez, Poveda