Rangers defender George Edmundson is set to undergo a medical at Derby County on Monday morning, according to Sky Sports News (20:36).

Edmundson has struggled for game time at Rangers this season with Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Leon Balogun all in front of him in the pecking order.

The 23-year-old is now set to move away from Ibrox and to the English Championship, with Steven Gerrard agreeing to loan him out.

Derby have beaten off interest from a host of clubs and will sign Edmundson on a six-month loan deal.

Talks between Rangers and Derby have all but been finalised and the Rams will put Edmundson through his medical paces on Monday morning.

He will add to Wayne Rooney’s defensive options at Pride Park and Edmundson will be looking to play on a regular basis.

The defender has made just one appearance for Rangers so far this term.

Rooney’s Derby sit in 18th spot in the Championship standings, just four points above the drop zone.