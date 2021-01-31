Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have experienced a poor run of form which has seen them slide from league leaders to just fourth and a place and two points better off than West Ham.

The champions beat Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night however to return to winning ways and will be targeting another win in the capital this afternoon.

Klopp is still wrestling with injuries and defender Joel Matip joined the absentee list on Thursday. Fabinho is also still out of action. Sadio Mane has a muscle issue.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Jordan Henderson slots into central defence with Nathaniel Phillips.

In midfield Liverpool select Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara, while Xherdan Shaqiri, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench to shake things up, including Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs West Ham United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago, Shaqiri, Salah, Origi

Substitutes: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, N Williams, Firmino, R Williams