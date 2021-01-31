Talk that Liverpool are making a late move to beat Celtic to the signature of defender Ben Davies is correct, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The Preston North End defender is out of contract at Deepdale at the end of the season and several clubs have been showing interest in signing him.

Celtic are looking to lock Davies down to a pre-contractual agreement and then thrash out a deal with Preston to sign him this month, but the Bhoys now have serious competition.

Liverpool have been linked with moving for Davies and it has now been claimed that such talk is accurate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side want to take Davies to Anfield in a bid to ease their defensive injury concerns.

The Reds have been forced to play youngsters in central defence in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

They are now chasing Davies as a low-cost solution before the transfer window slams shut.

It remains to be seen if Celtic have done enough to convince Davies to move to Celtic Park and see off late interest from Liverpool.