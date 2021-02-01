Lyon defender Marcelo refused to entertain the idea of moving to Liverpool after the Reds offered him a six-month contract.

Liverpool have been desperately hunting central defenders in the last stretch of the transfer window and are set to land Ben Davies from Preston North End and Ozan Kabak from Schalke.

However, the Merseyside-based club considered a number of options before settling on Davies and Kabak.

The Reds are claimed to have seen offers for Duje Caleta-Car and David Carmo turned down by Ligue 1 side Marseille and Portuguese outfit Braga, respectively.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lyon centre-back Marcelo was another option Jurgen Klopp’s side considered before turning to Davies and Kabak.

The Brazilian, who has a contract with Lyon coming to an end in the summer, was offered a six-month contract by Liverpool.

However, the Anfield outfit’s short-term contract did not interest the 33-year-old centre-back, while Lyon also did not want to sell.

Having failed to convince Marcelo with their offer, Liverpool then turned to Davies and Kabak, who they are set to sign in the final hours of the transfer window.