The Southampton defender has been strongly linked with a move away from St Mary’s on deadline day as he looks to secure regular first team football for the second half of the season.
Valery gave the green light to a move to Birmingham, who wanted to sign him on loan, but he has not yet completed a move to Blues.
Valery’s representatives may also be looking for other options for him as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he has been offered to Nantes.
The Ligue 1 side are looking to make signings before the transfer window closes and Southampton star Valery may be an option.
Nantes sit just outside the drop zone in Ligue 1 on goal difference, but Valery could be tempted by a return to France.
The defender spent time in the youth set-up at Rennes before making the move across the channel to Southampton.
Southampton represent the only club that Valery has played for at senior level.