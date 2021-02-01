Birmingham City linked Yan Valery has been proposed as an option to French top flight side Nantes.

The Southampton defender has been strongly linked with a move away from St Mary’s on deadline day as he looks to secure regular first team football for the second half of the season.

Valery gave the green light to a move to Birmingham, who wanted to sign him on loan, but he has not yet completed a move to Blues.

Valery’s representatives may also be looking for other options for him as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he has been offered to Nantes.

The Ligue 1 side are looking to make signings before the transfer window closes and Southampton star Valery may be an option.

Nantes sit just outside the drop zone in Ligue 1 on goal difference, but Valery could be tempted by a return to France.

The defender spent time in the youth set-up at Rennes before making the move across the channel to Southampton.

Southampton represent the only club that Valery has played for at senior level.