Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has put in a transfer request after the club rejected a bid from Birmingham City earlier in the day, according to the Scottish Sun.

Nisbet has scored eleven goals in the Scottish Premiership this season and has been on the radar of several clubs in the Championship this season.

The striker has been keen on a move south of the border in the ongoing transfer window and Birmingham made a concrete offer to take him to St. Andrew’s.

But earlier today Hibernian rejected an offer of £3m from Birmingham City as they push to keep hold of their goalscorer for the rest of the season.

However, Nisbet is now prepared to push through a move and it has been claimed that he slapped in a transfer request with Hibs today.

The striker wants to make a big money move and is now pushing the club to negotiate.

His action is likely to encourage Birmingham to come back with another offer for him in the coming hours.

It remains to be seen whether Hibernian also react and decide to sell a player who does not want to stay at the club.

The two clubs have until an hour until midnight to do a deal as the English transfer window closes earlier than the Scottish one.