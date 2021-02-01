Reigning Scottish champions Celtic are interested in getting their hands on Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga on loan today, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old centre-back has made seven senior appearances for Tottenham this season but all of them have come in cup competitions.

Tanganga is yet to feature in the Premier League this term and it has been claimed that he could be on his way out of Spurs on loan today for the rest of the campaign.

Two Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in securing his services on loan on deadline day and he has also attracted interest from north of the border.

And it has been claimed that Celtic are the ones who are keen on signing the young centre-back on loan from the north London club.

The Scottish champions have entered deadline day with the intention of signing a centre-back for their squad.

After losing out on Preston’s Ben Davies to Liverpool, the Reds have turned their attention towards Tanganga and are in talks with Spurs.

They are looking to convince the young centre-back to consider moving north of the border and to Celtic Park until the end of the season.