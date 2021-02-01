Everton have made an enquiry for Josh King after a proposed move to Southampton for the striker failed to take flight, according to the Sun.

The 29-year-old striker has been trying to leave Bournemouth since last summer and his future is up for grabs on the deadline day of the winter transfer window as well.

Southampton tried to sign him from Bournemouth earlier today in a potential swap deal involving Shane Long moving to the Championship club but that did not happen.

The Saints baulked at the striker’s wage demands and are unlikely to rekindle their interest in him in the coming hours.

But King could still leave Dean Court today as Everton have put in an enquiry for the striker as they seek to learn what would be needed to sign him before the window closes.

Fulham are also monitoring his situation.

Fulham are in the market for a striker and they are considering signing the 29-year-old, but Everton may be an attractive destination for King.

Work is taking place behind the scenes as today is Bournemouth’s last chance to earn a fee for King.

But it remains to be seen whether either of the clubs will be prepared to meet King’s wage demands.