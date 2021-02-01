Everton have put in a bid for Bournemouth striker Josh King as they jostle with Fulham for the signature of the Norwegian striker, according to the Sun.

King has been keen to leave Bournemouth since last summer and his wait could finally be over on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Fulham have already tabled an offer for the striker and are also believed to be ready to accept having a relegation release clause in his potential contract.

The Cottagers’ offer has not been accepted yet and it has been claimed that Everton have now gone in with an official bid for the striker as well.

Everton want to bring in a forward before the window shuts in the next few hours and they have zeroed in on the 29-year-old striker.

King is out of contract in the summer and is free to leave Bournemouth on a free transfer at the end of the season.

But the Cherries are yet to accept any bid for the striker and are making the two Premier League clubs wait to get their hands on the striker.

The Norwegian’s wage demands are also likely to be a hurdle as experienced by Southampton earlier in the day who baulked at the salary the striker wanted.

Everton and Fulham have until 11pm tonight to sort out everything and get a deal over the line for King.