Everton could agree to loan out teenage winger Anthony Gordon in the final hours of the transfer window if they manage to add to their squad, according to the BBC.

The 19-year-old winger has been linked with a loan move away from the club in the final days of the winter transfer window.

And it could still materialise in the final hours of the window as well, with interest from several clubs in the Championship.

Preston North End are interested in getting their hands on Gordon on loan for the rest of the season and Everton could agree to let him go.

But the Merseyside club are waiting to see whether they can add to their squad in the final hours of the window before letting Gordon leave.

Everton are looking to invest in their forward line and are in talks with Bournemouth for the signature of Josh King.

Gordon is keen on playing more first-team football in the latter half of the season and would be open to a loan move to the Championship.

But Everton are keen to bring in reinforcements first before ratifying a loan move for him in the coming hours.