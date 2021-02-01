Everton are yet to table a bid for Josh King while Bournemouth are yet to accept the offer they have received from Fulham, according to the Sun.

The 29-year-old striker’s future has come under sharp focus on deadline day and with only a few hours left in the window, it is yet to be sorted out.

Southampton pulled out of negotiations to sign the Norwegian after refusing to meet his wage demands and it seemed that could be the end of the talk of King leaving the Cherries today.

But Everton and Fulham came in with late enquiries for the striker and are in talks with Bournemouth over agreeing on a fee.

It has been claimed that while Fulham have tabled a bid for the striker, it has not been accepted by the Championship club yet.

And Everton are yet to table a formal offer despite being in talks with the Cherries over the last few hours.

However, it has been claimed that the club who will be able to sort out personal terms with King are likely to sign him in the coming hours.

Both the Premier League sides have until 11pm in the night to sort out a deal to sign the 29-year-old striker.