Denmark outfit FC Copenhagen are in pole position to land Newcastle United target Lukas Lerager, it has been claimed in Italy.

Genoa midfielder Lerager has been attracting interest from several clubs, including Denmark outfit FC Copenhagen, along with Premier League outfit Newcastle and Championship side Brentford.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce is keen on reinforcing his midfield before the current window slams shut and he has been keeping close tabs on Lerager among other targets.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, FC Copenhagen are leading the chase to land the Genoa man.

With the transfer window entering its final hours, the Danes are in pole position to secure Lerager’s signature in a deadline day swoop.

FC Copenhagen are eyeing sealing the deal in the coming few hours, but the 27-year-old is not Newcastle’s primary target.

Roping in Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury is at the top of Bruce’s transfer agenda and Newcastle are favourites to lure him away over Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion.

But a deal for Choudhury could hinge on whether Leicester succeed in signing an alternative in midfield before the window closes at 11pm today.