Fulham are expecting to lose out to Everton in the chase for Josh King, according to the Guardian.

Bournemouth striker King is at the centre of a transfer tussle as the window enters its final hours.

The Cherries have agreed deals with both Everton and Fulham for King and the ball is in the Norway international’s court over which side he wants to join.

It has been claimed Everton want him on loan, while Fulham are offering a permanent deal, which could favour the Cottagers.

However, Fulham are not expecting to sign King as they believe that he will join Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti has had his attacking options reduced further this month with the departure of hitman Cenk Tosun to Turkish giants Besiktas.

Landing King would hand the Italian tactician another precious striking option for the remainder of the season.

King will be a free agent in the summer if he sees out his contract at Bournemouth.