West Ham United have been floated as a potential late destination for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who is claimed to be impressed with the project at the London Stadium.

Gueye is expected to leave the Parc des Princes soon, but it was thought he would not be on the move in this month’s transfer window after he rejected the idea of joining Newcastle United on loan.

However, according to journalist Dave Appadoo, speaking on L’Equipe’s D’Estelle programme, Gueye could make a late move to West Ham before the window shuts.

It is claimed that Gueye is in talks with West Ham about a move to the London Stadium.

The midfielder is suggested to be impressed with the project on offer at West Ham and is tempted by it.

It remains to be seen whether there is enough time left in the transfer window for West Ham to snap up Gueye, especially as the midfielder had been set to decide on his future in the summer.

West Ham have made solid progress under David Moyes, moving up to fifth spot in the Premier League table.

The Hammers are hopeful of challenging for a European spot and their current fortunes could increase their attractiveness.