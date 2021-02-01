Ozan Kabak is closing in on his move to Liverpool after passing a medical with the Reds.

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Bundesliga outfit Schalke for Kabak, which will see the centre-back land at Anfield on loan, with the Reds holding an option to buy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been putting the pieces of the deal in place and this morning Kabak arrived at Schalke’s medical facilities to undergo his Liverpool medical.

The medical was held in Germany due to time constraints as Liverpool try to wrap the deal up on deadline day.

Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the deal is one step closer to going through.

Kabak is claimed to have passed his Liverpool medical, coming through the checks without issue.

Liverpool have until 11pm this evening to now complete the transfer, though could secure extra time by putting in a Premier League deal sheet.

The Reds are also expected to sign Preston North End defender Ben Davies today.